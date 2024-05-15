Platte Woods business owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

Share To Your Social Network

A Platte Woods, Mo., business owner was sentenced in federal court for failing to pay more than $600,000 in federal income taxes over several years.

Daniel Alan Ryan, 63, was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill A. Morris to one year in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Ryan to pay a $20,000 fine and to pay $626,012 in restitution, plus interest, to the IRS.

Ryan is the owner of Ryan Roofing Systems, Inc., and Ryan Construction Systems, Inc.

On Dec. 5, 2023, Ryan pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a tax return. Ryan also admitted that he failed to file income tax returns and pay his income taxes over many years.

According to court documents, IRS investigators began questioning Ryan about his non-payment of taxes in early 2012. This investigation continued over the following years. After this criminal investigation became known to him, Ryan failed to file income tax returns from 2015 through 2017, resulting in a tax loss over those years of $138,385. Prior to these years, Ryan admitted that the tax loss from 2009 through 2013 totaled an additional $487,627, for a total amount of $626,012.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Daly. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation.

