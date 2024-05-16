Green Hills Region emerges from drought conditions this week

Share To Your Social Network

Light to moderate precipitation fell across the Midwest, with the heaviest rain falling in eastern Missouri, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, and western and central Kentucky, all of which saw improvements. Continuing precipitation is aiding in the rebounding of soil moisture and groundwater and keeping streamflows at good levels. The convergence of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas saw improvements with the rain that fell this week.

The bootheel of Missouri, which saw small degradation, was an exception. Elsewhere, central and southern Iowa into northern Missouri saw continued improvements that have been occurring over the last month.

There are no longer abnormally dry or drought conditions in the Green Hills, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Map, which was released Thursday morning, May 16, and is based on conditions as of Tuesday morning, May 14.

Most of Missouri has no abnormally dry or drought conditions.

It is still abnormally dry on the western edge of Buchanan County and in the northwest corner of Platte County. There are still some abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions in southern Missouri. There is also some severe drought near the border with Arkansas.

Abnormally dry or drought conditions cover 17.98% of the state, down 12.53% from last week.

As of Thursday morning, May 16, Trenton was 1.44 inches above average for precipitation year to date. Trenton received 0.86 inches of rain in the week ending Tuesday morning, May 14.

