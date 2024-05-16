Single-vehicle accident on Highway 13 injures Gallatin woman

Share To Your Social Network

On May 15, 2024, at approximately 8:19 p.m., a single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 13, three miles south of Jameson, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a 2015 Ford Edge driven by 34-year-old Marjorie J. Holcomb of Gallatin, Missouri. Holcomb was traveling southbound when her vehicle ran off the east side of the roadway, crossed a creek, and struck a tree. The Ford Edge came to rest upright on its wheels, facing south.

Holcomb, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by Daviess County Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Ford Edge was totaled in the crash and was towed from the scene by Pettit Salvage.

Sergeant B.R. Hilliard assisted at the scene.

