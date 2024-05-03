Share To Your Social Network

William “Norman” Curnow, age 91, a former resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024, at StoneBridge Senior Living in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Born on March 27, 1933, in Daviess County, Missouri, Norman was the son of William H. and Raeburn (Green) Curnow. He graduated from Breckenridge High School and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. On January 22, 1956, he married Regena Clevenger at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. Norman was a Breckenridge United Methodist Church member, Chillicothe Elks Lodge 656, Braymer VFW, and the Military Honor Guard. He cherished managing his Century Farm just outside Breckenridge.

Surviving Norman are his daughter, Nancy Valbracht, and her husband, Jim, of Chillicothe; a granddaughter, Darcy Oetting and her husband, Kevin, of Platte City; a grandson, Blake Valbracht of Las Vegas, Nevada; two great-grandsons, Connor and Kyle Oetting; and his sister, Betzey Ball, of Lee’s Summit. Several nieces and nephews also survive him. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, John Leslie Curnow; his sister and brother-in-law, June and Marvin Haas; his brother and sister-in-law, Clay Dean and Carolyn Clevenger; his brother-in-law, Jay Ball; and his sister-in-law, Loretta Nelson.

A family visitation is scheduled at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will occur later at Rose Hill Cemetery in Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center, Rose Hill Cemetery, or Breckenridge United Methodist Church and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

