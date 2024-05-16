Trenton Mayor signs proclamation for National Police Week

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic, on Thursday morning, signed a proclamation for National Police Week.

The proclamation honored the service of the Trenton Police Department. It also recognized the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty while protecting communities.

National Police Week began on May 12 and continues to May 18.

Members of the Trenton Police Department in attendance at the proclamation signing were Officers Chance Houghton, Bryan Roberts, Tim Findley, and Lauren Andal; Lieutenant Larry Smith; Sergeant Jeb Walker; and Chief Rex Ross.

