Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe at Home” class for students

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Safe at Home class on Thursday, May 30 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Safe at Home is a 90-minute program designed for students in grades 4-6 to prepare them to be safe when they are home alone for short periods. Students will learn how to practice safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations, and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies.

The health department will also hold a Safe Sitter class on Friday, May 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Safe Sitter is designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The course is led by certified instructors and includes the practice of rescue skills such as CPR and choking rescue.

The class fee is $5 per person, and a light snack is included. The class is open to girls and boys in grades four through six.

The Safe at Home class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department Education Annex at 1307 E. 17th Street. Register online at this link. The deadline for registration is May 27. Email [email protected] for more information.

The class fee is $20 per person, and lunch is included. The class is open to girls and boys in grades six through eight.

