Share To Your Social Network

Dolores Louise (Smith) Hook passed peacefully from this life on May 10, 2024, in Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri. She was 93 years, 3 months, and 6 days of age at her passing.

Dolores was born on February 4, 1931, near Martinsville, Missouri, as the third child of Manford Harry Smith and Myrtle Elizabeth (Baker) Smith. She grew up on her parents’ farm north of Martinsville in Harrison County, Missouri, alongside her siblings Evelyn, Virginia (Robert), and Royce (Colleen), and many extended family members. Dolores loved her family and her life on the farm. She often recounted her experiences to her children and grandchildren, delighting them with funny stories, teaching with practical stories, and sharing life lessons. She attended Muddy Valley School and graduated from Martinsville High School.

Dolores married Daryl Gayle Hook in 1953. They lived briefly in St. Joseph, Missouri, before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, when Gayle secured employment with Jefferson Bus Lines. In 1955, they moved to Claycomo, Missouri, and, except for two years living in Des Moines, Iowa, made Claycomo their home for 67 years. The habits of hard work and service cultivated in her childhood never left her. She worked long hours with determination and grit, building a home and nurturing a sense of belonging that her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren cherished for many years.

Dolores was a member of McMurry United Methodist Church in Claycomo, Missouri. She participated in the Willing Workers class, providing service to the church and community. In her later years, she was passionate about making quilts for the homeless as a member of Quickie Quilts. Using donated materials, often scraps, she tirelessly put together fabric to make the prettiest quilts possible. An excellent seamstress with many years of making family clothes, her seams were perfect: pressed and trimmed as if making the quilts for her family. According to her quilting group, Heaven forbids someone to glue rather than stitch a seam.

Dolores was never still. She raised a huge garden, canned the family food, sewed family clothes, raised beautiful flower gardens, cooked fabulous meals, and made the best cinnamon rolls. Her relaxation was handiwork, creating beautiful counted cross-stitch, embroidered, crocheted, and knitted items. Dolores and Gayle traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, most of Europe, and Scandinavia.

She was preceded in death by many family and friends, including her parents, siblings, in-laws, daughter-in-law Shawna Hook, and her husband and partner of 69 years, Daryl Gayle Hook.

Dolores is survived by her children Deborah (Steve) Crossley, Thomas (Beth) Hook, Warren Hook, and former daughter-in-law Pamela Hook; sister-in-law Colleen Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren are Sarah Hook, Coleman Hook (Megan), Caleb Crossley (Sarah), Collin Crossley (Ashley), Ransom Hook, Sarah Lynn Crossley, and Aaron Crossley (Laura). Her great-grandchildren are Ethan, Evelyn, Hudson, Amelia, Carter, Harrison, Stella, Noah, Isai, and Elin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Kidwell Cemetery and/or Wesley Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related