Torch run routes for Special Olympics set in Chillicothe and Gallatin

Special Olympics Missouri has released information on routes for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri. Area routes will be run on May 22.

In Chillicothe, the route will run from Simpson Park to the fire station, starting at 9 a.m. The Gallatin route will begin at the courthouse at 11:30 a.m. and proceed down Main Street. The Cameron route will start at the police department on May 22 at 1 p.m.

Other Law Enforcement Torch Run routes for the Special Olympics will be in Maryville, Savannah, and Saint Joseph. Those routes will be run on May 21.

