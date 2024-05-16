Pleasant View R-6 Board of Ed approves meal prices and tuition rates

Share To Your Social Network

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education on May 14 approved meal prices and set tuition rates for the next school year.

The lunch price will increase from $2.85 to $3. The breakfast price will increase from $1.45 to $1.50.

The tuition rate for Abby Richman’s preschool will be $4,050 per year or $450 per month. The tuition for kindergarten through eighth grade will be $2,250 per family per year or $250 per month. The tuition for Spickard resident students in sixth through eighth grades will be $7,000 per year. The tuition for those Spickard students is paid by the Spickard R-2 School District.

The board approved the 2024-2025 Student/Parent Handbook.

There was a discussion on school improvements and employee health insurance for the next school year. No action was taken on those matters.

It was announced that Keys Summer School will be from May 20 through June 6. Pleasant View Summer School will be open July 8 through 19.

In a closed session, the board approved the resignation of Kayla Smith as an Early Childhood Special Education preschool paraprofessional.

All extra duty contracts were approved with a 3% increase in pay for the next school year.

Enrollment was approved for the next school year.

