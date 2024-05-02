Turney teen injured in skidding truck incident on Northeast 292nd Street

Share To Your Social Network

An 18-year-old man sustained minor injuries in a road accident this morning near Turney, Missouri. The crash occurred on Northeast 292nd Street, about 1.5 miles southeast of Turney, at approximately 10:25 a.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that Kadin R. Kirkwood was driving a 2017 Ford F150 westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck skidded, departed from the north side of the road, and collided with a tree. The vehicle was subsequently found resting on its wheels, still facing west off the road.

Kirkwood, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported to Mosaic for treatment of his injuries by a private vehicle. The truck suffered moderate damage and was removed from the scene by Sam’s Towing.

Sgt. R.A. Sherman assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related