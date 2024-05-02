Share To Your Social Network

Melvin Harris Littrell, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri. Born on June 19, 1932, in Wheeling, Missouri, to Buel and Edna (Colton) Littrell, Melvin was a 1950 graduate of Wheeling High School. He furthered his education at Chillicothe Business College and Central Missouri College in Warrensburg. Melvin served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1954 during the Korean War.

He married Meredith Long on February 12, 1956, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives at their home. An active member of the community, Melvin belonged to the Wheeling Christian Church in Wheeling, Missouri, serving as a deacon, elder, and trustee. He was also a member of the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25 and the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858. His contributions extended to the Wheeling School Board, the Livingston County School Board, and the Zoning Board. A member of Gideons International, Melvin enjoyed reading, playing cards, and ping-pong. He was an avid collector of tractors and political buttons, enjoyed trips to Branson, and loved attending local sports events.

Survivors include his wife, Meredith; two sons, Gary Littrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Glenn Littrell and his wife, Barbara, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Alice Littrell of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Tiffany Littrell of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jill Case and her husband, Andrew, Justin Littrell and his wife, Ana, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Juleah Littrell of Mission, Kansas; and four great-grandchildren, Jade, Avery, Jack Littrell, and Rae Case. He also leaves behind one sister, Marjorie Murry of Bentonville, Arkansas. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter-in-law, April Littrell; his brother Gerald and sister-in-law Peggy Littrell; his sister Wilma and brother-in-law Lenos Meneely, and a brother-in-law, Bill Murry.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation is scheduled at the same location on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with friends welcome from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. that day. Burial will take place at Wheeling Cemetery in Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Association), or Festival of Lights and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

