Laredo Board of Education approves Career Ladder District Plan

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education on May 15th approved the Career Ladder District Plan up to Stage 3. Ninety percent will be tutoring, and 10% will be professional development.

Track coach pay was increased by $50 to $250. Bus trips will be paid $15 per hour. The remaining extra duty pay will be left as is.

The board approved special education tutoring for up to 30 hours for $20 per hour.

Approval was given to contracted employees, including band. Approval was also given to contracted services, including occupational and physical therapy and speech.

The board approved buying a new tower server and disk station.

An ad will be run for bid requests for next school year. The requests include milk, propane, fuel, trash, and pest control.

After an executive session, it was announced the board accepted Nurse Angela Huffman’s retirement letter.

