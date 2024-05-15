Accident on Highway 11 near Kirksville leaves two injured

Share To Your Social Network

An accident occurred on Highway 11, five miles northeast of Kirksville, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on May 15, 2024. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2012 GMC Yukon, driven by Scott E. Hale, 40, of Kirksville, failed to yield and struck a northbound 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by Cassandra N. Villhard, 26, also of Kirksville.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. The Toyota Sienna was towed from the scene by Kirksville Autoworks, while the GMC Yukon was secured at the scene.

Cassandra Villhard sustained minor injuries and was transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. Michaela A. Hale, 29, a passenger in the GMC Yukon, also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center by Adair County Ambulance.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County Ambulance, and Kirksville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Related