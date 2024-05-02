Trenton Police lieutenant graduates from School of Police Staff and Command

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department has announced the recent graduation of Lieutenant Larry Smith from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Lieutenant Smith completed the 22-week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois, from September 11, 2023, to February 25, 2024. Since its inception in 1983, the program has graduated over 21,000 students both nationally and internationally. Lieutenant Smith was among 24 students in SPSC Class #558, which spanned the twenty-two-week period.

The School of Police Staff and Command delivers upper-level college instruction across twenty-seven core blocks and various optional blocks during each session. The curriculum covers essential topics such as Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting, and Resource Allocation.

Students are rigorously evaluated through written exams, projects, presentations, and quizzes, along with a mandatory staff study paper that comprises a significant portion of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may receive up to 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University.

Established in 1936, the Center for Public Safety at Northwestern University aims to extend university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Over the years, the Center has expanded its mission to offer various courses and programs in Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.

The Trenton Police Department expects significant benefits from Lieutenant Smith’s participation in this program, as many graduates often progress to senior leadership roles within their respective agencies.

