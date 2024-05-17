Missouri awards $6 million in tax credits to 37 organizations statewide

Share To Your Social Network

The Department of Economic Development announced today that it will award $6 million in 50% tax credits to 37 organizations throughout Missouri through the Youth Opportunities Program (YOP) during its 2024 cycle.

“We’re proud to assist organizations that provide critical services to Missourians through the Youth Opportunities Program,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Recipients of this program are putting funds to good use by implementing projects that make lasting, positive differences for youth statewide.”

YOP helps broaden and strengthen opportunities for positive development and participation in community life for youth. The program allows organizations to leverage private-sector funds by providing partial state tax credits to businesses and individuals contributing to approved youth development or crime prevention projects. YOP funds various project types, including degree completion, internships and apprenticeships, mentoring, substance abuse prevention, violence prevention, counseling, and more.

“We’re grateful to partner with recipients of the Youth Opportunities Program as they improve lives, strengthen communities, and help Missourians prosper,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development.

Up to $6 million is awarded through YOP annually, with projects limited to $200,000 in tax credits. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, local governments, and businesses that meet program requirements. YOP is administered by the Division of Business and Community Solutions. The full list of 2024 YOP recipients is available here.

For more information about the program, including upcoming application cycles, eligibility criteria, and frequently asked questions, visit the YOP webpage.

