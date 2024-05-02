Cole Henderson elected as NCMC’s new Student Senate President

Share To Your Social Network

North Central Missouri College has elected its student body leadership for the 2024-2025 academic year. Cole Henderson from Cameron, Missouri, will serve as President; Jacie Morris from Queen City, Missouri, as Vice President; and Bailey Fleming from Leeton, Missouri, as Secretary. Additional officers will join the Senate executive team in the fall, allowing incoming students to run for positions such as Treasurer, Historian, or Representative.

Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs, highlighted the importance of the Student Senate. “Student Senate is an integral part of student leadership on campus. They represent all NCMC students and lead initiatives that shape the student experience. We congratulate the newly elected officers and look forward to their contributions in the coming year,” she said.

Cole Henderson is currently pursuing an Associate in Arts in Teaching at NCMC and plans to graduate in May 2025. His academic ambitions extend to obtaining a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University. His ultimate goal is to teach at the secondary level and become a coach.

Cole actively participates in the Student Senate, Baptist Student Union (BSU), and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He also works at the Ketcham Community Center, serves as a Resident Assistant in the residence halls, and will be a Team Leader for the Upward Bound program this summer.

“I’m looking forward to being the voice of students as Student Senate President,” Cole remarked. “Working at the Ketcham Center and as a Resident Assistant, I have gotten to know the students well. Being their voice and ensuring they are heard means a great deal to me.”

Cole chose NCMC because of the Missouri A+ scholarship program, which allows him to attend tuition-free. He appreciates the college’s proximity to home and the personable nature of the instructors. “It feels like family here, and I have met lifelong friends at NCMC. The instructors genuinely care about your life and your success,” he said.

As president, Cole aims to increase student involvement in clubs and organizations and to plan more campus activities to encourage participation. “I think the Student Center is going to help with this,” he added.

The executive team, along with the rest of the Student Senate, participates in campus decisions concerning growth, development, and change. Cole will also serve on Shared Governance with NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver and the presidents of each staffing group, meeting monthly to discuss progress and improvement strategies.

“Shared Governance is critical to our success at NCMC,” stated Dr. Lenny Klaver. “It allows the presidents to discuss progress from all angles and is invaluable for receiving counsel and ideas. I look forward to collaborating with Cole and the entire Student Senate executive team. I know their leadership will significantly contribute to NCMC’s growth next year.”

The Student Senate, serving as the governing council for the NCMC student body, oversees student organizations and clubs and represents the student population in regulatory, developmental, and planning processes.

The Student Senate is advised by Donnie Hillerman, Housing Director, and Men’s Baseball Coach; Lesli Collins, Campus Activities Director and Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach; and Dr. Kristen Alley.

