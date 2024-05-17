Solar energy in Missouri now powers 68,000 homes each year

Share To Your Social Network

(Farah Siddiqi) – Missouri homes and businesses have installed enough solar energy to power 68,000 homes each year.

A new report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association showed that more than half of all solar installations in the United States have come online since 2020, with more than 25% installed since the Inflation Reduction Act passed almost two years ago.

Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the association, noted that for Missouri farmers and rural residents, the most significant expense is power, needed for pumps, heating grow houses, and running equipment.

“They’re not paying for the sunshine,” Ross Hopper pointed out. “And so, when they install solar to run their pump, or when they install solar on top of a chicken house, it saves an incredible amount of money because they are now using the sun to energize their system.”

The report noted that in 2012, only California had more than 25,000 solar systems installed. Today, 23 states and territories can make that claim, and 11 have surpassed 100,000 solar installations. More than 38,000 are in Missouri, which ranks 34th in the nation.

Ross Hopper emphasized that not only is the growth in solar energy happening quickly, but it is sustained and she predicts it will continue to be.

“It took 40 years for the United States to install a million solar projects, and then it only took eight years to get to 5 million, and that is indicative of the rapid growth,” Ross Hopper stressed. “We think it’ll only take six years to get to 10 million.”

She added that the solar industry supports the careers of about 2,900 Missourians and has invested $1.6 billion in the state’s economy.

(Photo by Vivint Solar on Unsplash)

Related