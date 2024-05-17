Phelps County man pleads guilty to carjacking and stealing firearms

Share To Your Social Network

A Phelps County, Missouri man on Thursday admitted carjacking someone at knifepoint in 2023 and stealing pistols from a gun store.

Martavious Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to one carjacking charge and a charge of stealing a firearm from a federally licensed dealer. He admitted that on Sept. 11, 2022, he and another person broke a window at a Rolla gun store to get inside. They stole four handguns, including an AR-style pistol, as well as a large quantity of ammunition and firearm accessories. Two of the guns were later found in a bag near Jones’ home.

Jones also admitted that on March 1, 2023, in Rolla, he asked a man for a ride in his 2013 Nissan Altima. The driver agreed. Once they were moving, Jones pulled out a large knife and held it to the driver’s throat. He told the victim to turn over his keys and get out of the car. Jones took the driver’s cell phone, telling him he would drop it out of the window before driving away. Jones did but also dropped his phone. He was later spotted by police and fled in the car before fleeing on foot. He left his wallet and the knife behind.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21. The carjacking charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both prison and a fine. The stealing charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The Rolla Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is prosecuting the case.

