Richard L. Anderson, 93 Unionville, MO formerly an Alden, IA resident passed away on May 1, 2024, at Putnam County Nursing Home in Unionville.

Funeral services for Mr. Anderson will be held at the Cottage Community Church in rural Iowa Falls, IA at 11:00 a.m., on May 6, 2024. Reverend Russell Surls will officiate. A time of visitation will be 30 minutes before the service. Burial will be in the Lake City Cemetery, Lake City, IA. Open viewing will be from noon until 6:00 p.m., Sunday at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton, MO.

Richard Leroy Anderson was born on March 7, 1931, in Algona, IA, the only son and middle child of Homer and Hazel (Harris) Anderson. He graduated from Algona High School in 1949. After graduating from high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Army serving his country in the final months of the Korean War. After working various jobs throughout his life, he retired from Riverside Book and Bible of Iowa Falls, IA. He married his soul mate and love of his life, Edna (Nelson) on June 5, 1955, in Panora, IA.

Mr. Anderson is survived by two sons, Rick Anderson of Unionville, MO, and Alan Anderson and his wife Luanne of Lidderdale, IA, two daughters Janelle Anderson-Zerbe of Lucerne, MO, and Gina Bradley and her husband Craig of Popejoy, IA, nine grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Edna, two sisters, Mary Kaskey and Joyce Rigby, a son-in-law Dale Zerbe Jr., and a great-grandson Justin Swick.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cottage Community Church c/o Russell Surls at 1010 Vernon Drive, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.

