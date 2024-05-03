Deer causes teen to crash on Highway 46 near Grant City

Share To Your Social Network

In an incident late Thursday night, a 16-year-old male sustained minor injuries when his vehicle, a 2001 Buick LeSabre, struck a tree off Highway 46. The accident occurred approximately half a mile west of Grant City, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. as the eastbound vehicle encountered a deer on the roadway near Jaguar Avenue. The teen’s vehicle then crossed to the opposite side and exited the north side of the highway, colliding with a tree and coming to rest on its passenger side in a ditch facing southeast.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Don’s Body Shop.

The driver, who hails from Grant City, was treated at the scene for his injuries. Reports confirm that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department and Worth County EMS assisted at the scene.

