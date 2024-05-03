Entries now accepted for livestock and competitive exhibits

Share To Your Social Network

Entries are now being accepted for the Missouri State Fair livestock shows and competitive exhibits. Complete rules and regulations are available in the online Premium Guide. All entrants must complete the vendor input form to receive premium payments. Premium checks will be issued after Aug. 18, 2024, and must be claimed by Dec. 31, 2024. All shows and competitions have entry deadlines listed in the rules and regulations for each department.

The website provides important competition updates, including new shows and contests such as:

Equine: Draft Pony and new classes for the 4-H/FFA Horse Show

Rabbits & Poultry: New breeds and classes

Boer Goats: Concurrent Open Boer Goat Shows

Dairy Cattle: Quiz Bowl

4-H Building: Online auction of projects

Dairy Products: Contest location moved to Taylor Woods Youth Building

Horse Show Pitching: Location changed to Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall on Aug. 8-9

Carcass Awards, Inaugural Best of Missouri Award and Sale, and Youth in Agriculture/Sale of Champions at Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall on Aug. 17

Updates and new show/contest rules include:

DNA Samples: Hair samples collected for market livestock including Steers/Market Heifers, Barrows, Meat Goats, and Lambs.

Entry Deadline: The livestock entry deadline is July 8 at 5 p.m. No late entries will be accepted.

Animal Health: Updated rules and regulations from the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Department.

Beef Cattle: Bedding fees of $10 per head are now included in the entry fees; there will be no separate charge for bedding fees.

Exhibitors aged 12 and under will be admitted free to the 11-day Fair, while exhibitors aged 13 and older can purchase up to 40 single-day exhibitor admission tickets at a special price of $8 each. These discounted tickets are available at the time of entry and from the Fair’s business office through Aug. 7. Tickets will not be available at the gate and do not include exhibitor parking.

The 2024 Missouri State Fair, themed “Summer’s Best Story,” runs from Aug. 8-18 in Sedalia.

