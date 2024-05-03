Wheels and Wine car show set for June 22 at Black Silo Winery

Share To Your Social Network

The Wheels and Wine Car Show is set to take place next month at Black Silo Winery in Trenton, promising an eventful day with proceeds going to benefit Bright Futures Trenton.

Registration opens on June 22 at 8 a.m., and the gates will welcome the public starting at 10:30 a.m. The participant judging will kick off at 11 a.m., and the awards ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The first 100 entrants will be gifted a commemorative t-shirt and dash plaque. The categories for awards are Charity Choice, Best of Interior, Best of Motor, Best of Paint, and Best of Show.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of attractions including food trucks, vendor booths, wine tastings, live music, a bounce house, prizes, and a tool raffle.

The entry fee for each class is set at $20.

For more details about the Wheels and Wine Car Show on June 22, please contact committee member Danny Stevens at 660-635-1631.

