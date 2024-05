Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Street Department will close two streets next week. East Jackson Street and East Street are scheduled to close on Monday, May 6, at 7 a.m.

The project involves placing a tube and working on the corner’s radius. Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie reports that the closure will remain in effect until the job is completed.

For any inquiries, contact Chillicothe Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie at 660-646-3811.

