Program on THS spring sports presented to Trenton Rotary Club

Trenton High School’s spring sports were the topic of a program presented to the Trenton Rotary Club at its meeting on Thursday, May 2, in the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided at the meeting, Phil Hoffman gave the prayer, and Steve Taylor served as sergeant at arms.

Program Chairman Daniel Gott introduced the THS spring sports coaches, with each discussing their teams’ seasons so far.

Boys Golf Coach Travis Mullenix mentioned he had five team members, including three juniors, one sophomore, and one freshman. The team finished the regular season with a 5-5 head-to-head record and has shown significant improvement since the season’s start. Kiefer Tolson and Riley Gott recently finished in the top four at the Lawson/KCI Conference Golf Tournament and in the top six at the GRC Golf Tournament. The team participated in the Class 3 District Golf Tournament on Friday, May 3, with the state tournament scheduled for May 13-14 in Smithville.

Girls Track Coach Chris Parks and Boys Track Coach Trey Shields each oversee 15 team members. The girls’ team consists of three juniors, six sophomores, and six freshmen and has performed strongly in all meets this year. Shields noted the boys’ team is very young, with only one senior, Robert Muselman, and three juniors. Both teams were scheduled to compete in district competition on Saturday, May 4, in Chillicothe.

Boys Tennis Coach David Sager leads seven players, including one senior, Brayden Sager, who also participates in baseball as a secondary spring sport. The team has compiled a 9-4 record and was set to host the individual district tournament on Saturday, May 4. The team district competition will also take place in Trenton, with five teams in the Trenton district.

Assistant Boys Baseball Coach Brad Ewald reported that 17 boys make up the THS team this year, including three seniors. The team has a 10-8 record. A season highlight was defeating the number two state-ranked Putnam County, handing them their first loss of the year. Trenton is the second-seeded team in Class 3, District 16, and will face Lathrop on May 13 in Lathrop.

During the business meeting, a request from Bright Futures Trenton was read for assistance from the Rotary in securing funding for shelving needs. Members agreed to seek a District Rotary Grant for this purpose. It was announced that the chamber food drive would be held on June 6 in front of Hy-Vee, with food collections donated to the local food pantry.

The program for the May 9 meeting will be presented by Bruce Constant.

