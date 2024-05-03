North Central Missouri College Ag Club elects officers for 2024-2025

Share To Your Social Network

The North Central Missouri College AG Club/PAS chapter has elected its officers for the 2024-25 school year. The following individuals have been chosen to lead:

President: Levi Johnson; Trenton, MO

First Vice President: Jacob Boone; King City, MO

Second Vice President: Ryan Hall; Novelty, MO

Secretary: Karli O’Donnell; Cameron, MO

Student Representative: Kaden Garrison; Boss, MO

Student Representative: Johannes Oaks; Newtown, MO

Student Representative: Cooper Berry; Maysville, MO

Student Representative: Kaydence Clevenger; Gallatin, MO

Student Representative: Sam Miller; Albany, MO

Founded in 1980 in Kansas City, the National PAS Organization aims to foster individual growth, leadership, and career preparation. As a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations, North Central Missouri College offers a robust agricultural education. The college provides Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Arts transfer degrees with an emphasis on Agriculture & Natural Resources. It also offers certificates in Agricultural Business, Agricultural Operations Technology, Crop Production, Equine and Livestock Management.

For more information about the AG Club/PAS or related programs, please contact Agriculture Instructors Jack Green at [email protected] or Rustin Jumps at [email protected], or call (660) 359-3948 x1336/1314.

