Spickard R-II School District announces 2023-2024 awards day results

The Spickard R-II School District recently held its annual awards day, celebrating the achievements of students. Below are the details of the awards presented.

4th Quarter Honor Roll

Red (A) Honor Roll : Carter Wyatt, Alice Tharp, IndiLinn Allen, Remington Etter, Nolan Allen

Black (B) Honor Roll: Nova Bowe, Zoey Eakes, Annyston Vandever, Tyler Canady, Trinity Chapman, Addi Roberts, Mason Wilson, Jacob Wilson-Hay

4th Quarter AR Heroes

Nolan Allen, Remington Etter, Nova Bowe, Emmitt Marrs, Bentley Adams, IndiLinn Allen, Zoey Eakes, Taralynn Stiner, Alice Tharp, Annyston Vandever, Tyler Canady, Addi Roberts, Trinity Chapman, Mason Wilson, Carter Wyatt, Forest Sharp, Sophia Persell, Jacob Wilson-Hay

AR Champions

Remington Etter, Nova Bowe, Emmitt Marrs, Bentley Adams, IndiLinn Allen, Zoey Eakes, Taralynn Stiner, Alice Tharp, Annyston Vandever, Trinity Chapman, Mason Wilson, Carter Wyatt, Sophia Persell, Jacob Wilson-Hay

Library “I Love Reading” Award

Emmitt Marrs, Nova Bowe, Mason Wilson

Most Improved in Computer Science

Ruger Etter

Being a Great Friend Award

Trinity Chapman, Sophia Persell

Brightest Smile Award

Carter Wyatt

Best Dancer

Nolan Allen

Incredible Artists

IndiLinn Allen, Zoey Eakes, Jacob Wilson-Hay

Soil and Water Conservation Posters

District K-2 : 1st Zoey Eakes; 2nd IndiLinn Allen; 3rd Taralynn Stiner

District 4-6 : 1st Mason Wilson; 2nd Jacob Wilson-Hay; 3rd Trinity Chapman

County Level: 1st Mason Wilson; 2nd Zoey Eakes; 3rd IndiLinn Allen

iReady 100%+ Growth

Trinity Chapman, Mason Wilson, Annyston Vandever, Bentley Adams, Alice Tharp, Jacob Wilson-Hay, Ruger Etter, Zoey Eakes, Remington Etter, IndiLinn Allen, Tyler Canady, Forest Sharp, Carter Wyatt, Nolan Allen

Driving Awards from Mario Kart Gaming Day

1st Mason Wilson; 2nd Carter Wyatt; 3rd Nolan Allen; 4th Annyston Vandever

Basketball Awards

Best Offensive Player : Mason Wilson

Best Defensive Player : Sophia Persell

Team Pride Award : Ruger Etter

Most Shots : Jacob Wilson-Hay

In it to Win it : Traxton Galvin

Most Improved Player : Forest Sharp

Most Valuable Player: Trinity Chapman

PBS Drawing

$100 gift card: Alice Tharp

After School Club

Emmitt Marrs, Bentley Adams, Taralynn Stiner, Alice Tharp, Annyston Vandever, Tyler Canady, Trinity Chapman, Forest Sharp, Sophia Persell, Nolan Allen, Zoey Eakes, IndiLinn Allen, Addi Roberts, Ruger Etter, Remington Etter

Kindergarten Classroom Awards

Nolan Allen: Best Dancer, Math Award, Reading Circle

Nova Bowe: Superhero, Scientist Award, Reading Circle

Remington Etter: Talker, Reading Award, Reading Circle

1st/2nd Classroom Awards

Emmitt Marrs: Math Flash Award, Reading Circle

Bentley Adams: Engineering Award, Reading Circle

IndiLinn Allen: Human Calculator, Reading Circle

Zoey Eakes: Scientist Award, Reading Circle

Taralynn Stiner: Sound Buster Award, Reading Circle

Alice Tharp: Spectacular Speller, Reading Circle

Annyston Vandever: Strategic Reading Award, Reading Circle

Fun Awards

Emmitt: Rolo Award

Bentley: Jr Mint Award

IndiLinn: Lifesaver Award

Zoey: Reeses Pieces Award

Taralynn: Crunch Award

Alice: Smarties Award

Annyston: Gummy Bear Award

3rd/4th Classroom Awards

Academic Awards

Tyler Canady: Penmanship

Ruger Etter: Most Improved Writing

Trinity Chapman: Math Master

Addi Roberts: Super Speller

Traxton Galvin: Most Improved Reading

Fun Awards

Puffs Award: Traxton Galvin

Cool Ranch Award: Trinity Chapman

Classic Lays Award: Addi Roberts

Funyon Award: Ruger Etter

Nacho Cheese Award: Tyler Canady

Reading Circle Certificate

Tyler Canady

Ruger Etter

Trinity Chapman

Addi Roberts

5th/6th Classroom Awards

Sophia Persell: Fashionista Award, Puzzle Award, Reading Circle

Forest Sharp: Information Award, Potato Award, Reading Circle

Jacob Wilson-Hay: Growth Award, Steak Award, Reading Circle

Mason Wilson: Bookworm Award, Ice Cream Award, Reading Circle

Carter Wyatt: Celebration Award, Ice Cube Award, Reading Circle

Staff

Years of Service : 10-year pins – Jackie White, Shelly Porter

Thank You for Your Service : Tami Watt, Carol Schmidt

Special Friend of Spickard School: Babe Roy

May Top Pirate

Annyston Vandever

May Top Teammate

Captain Jack

For more information, contact Mrs. Erica Eakes, Superintendent/Principal, Spickard R-II School District at 660-485-6121.

