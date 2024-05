Trenton Middle School awards celebrate students’ achievements

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton Middle School recently held its annual awards ceremony to recognize outstanding student achievements across various grades and subjects. The event celebrated students who excelled in academics, attendance, and extracurricular activities.

Special Awards Given

Perfect Attendance (each student also receives a gift certificate to Sonic)

5th grade: Tucker Young

6th grade: Ambrie Bunnell and Izabella Sprague

7th grade: Mason Brown



TOP DAWG Awards (awarded to one female and one male for demonstrating the best overall qualities of academic success, citizenship, and character education)

5th grade: Avery Gamet and Wesley Stiles

6th grade: Layla Woodard and Cason Trump

7th grade: Amaya White and Ross Maloney

8th grade: Bailey Williams and Connor Thompson

8th Grade Awards

Top Students in 8th Grade Science

Annie Currie, Lillee Dalrymple, Malachi Kottwitz, Caiden May, and Addisyn Wehar

Top Students in 8th Grade ELA

Annie Currie, Lillee Dalrymple, Malachi Kottwitz, and Claire Woodard

Top Students in 8th Grade Math

Rylan Campbell, Sam Ledbetter, Carrie Stretch, Lyandra Taylor, and Bella White

Top Students in 8th Grade Algebra 1

Annie Currie, Payton Hanes, and Malachi Kottwitz

Top Students in 8th Grade American History

Annie Currie, Malachi Kottwitz, Lillee Dalrymple, Dixie Warren, and Payton Hanes

8th Grade Typing Awards

Braden May, Bella White, Payton Hanes, Bailey Williams, Roman Hunter, Jerry Shirley, Mckenna Bowden, and Malachi Kottwitz

7th/8th Grade Band Awards

(Awards were voted on by their peers)

Best 7th Grade Woodwind: Mariah Elder

Best 8th Grade Woodwind: Sam Ledbetter

Best 7th Grade High Brass: Fisher Young

Best 8th Grade High Brass: Kolt Mathews

Best 7th Grade Percussion: Betsy Price

Best 8th Grade Percussion: Annie Currie

7th Grade Awards

7th Grade Social Studies

Jobie Johnson, Landry Shippen, Marcus White, Zeke Kottwitz, Ross Maloney, Dru Vandevender, Mariah Elder, Aynsley Foster, Archer Gannon, Betsy Price, Jorden Gannon, Zavier Green, Jace McCall, Eva Pagel, Rozalea Webb, Emma Welch, Amaya White, Bentley Lawrence, Ryker Olmstead, Sabrina Mills, Fisher Young, Kennedy Cross, Logan Harris, Kenlie McCall, Naveya Raines, and Jerielle Stark

7th Grade Math

Kennedy Cross, Archer Gannon, Logan Harris, Ross Maloney, Eva Pagel, Naveya Raines, Jerielle Stark, and Emma Welch

7th Grade ELA

Kennedy Cross, Aynsley Foster, Jorden Gannon, Zavier Green, Logan Harris, Jobie Johnson, Zekiel Johnson, Olivia Jones, Ezekiel Kottwitz, Bentley Lawrence, Ross Maloney, Jace McCall, Kenlie McCall, Tavyn Milazzo, Eva Pagel, Israel Prescott, Betsy Price, Naveya Raines, Brittian Rupert, Austin Schlichting, Raylan Sharp, Landry Shippen, Hope Smiley, Jerielle Stark, Dru Vandevender, Rozalea Webb, Emma Welch, Amaya White, and Marcus White

7th Grade Earth Science

Ezekiel Kottwitz, Jaxton Thomas, Fisher Young, Alexis Bundridge, Emma Welch, Marcus White, Kennedy Cross, Mariah Elder, Logan Harris, Jerielle Stark, Amaya White, Ross Maloney, Eva Pagel, and Austin Schlichting

7th Grade Typing Award

Tavyn Milazzo

6th Grade Awards

6th Grade Science Achievement

Hayden Belvel, Serena Birkhead, Carter Bunnell, Ava Burchett, Paige Chambers, Jeremiah Chumbley, Ryver Crawford, Chance Golden, Gabriel Harris, Josiah Hill, Anne Lasley, Lillyann Lorenz, Caleb Ross, Carly Sharp, Marek Spencer, Cason Trump, and Ethan Yardley-Ishmael

6th Grade Mathematics Awards (Level 3’s or 4’s all year)

Ambrie Bunnell, Ava Burchett, Ella Hawkins, Lillian Swank, Piper West, Kylee Santos, Bentlee Tunnell, Layton Anderson, Emerson Ewing, Lillyann Lorenz, Izabella Sprague, Josie White, Layla Woodard, Kelly Riley, Chase Harris, Paige Chambers, Chance Golden, Ally Miller, Tiffanie Stith, Ethan Yardley-Ishmael, Braylee Barron, Allison Schroeder, Kynsen Bain, Hayden Belvel, Serena Birkhead, Ryver Crawford, Gabriel Harris, Anne Lasley, Carly Sharp, Cason Trump, Lily May, Isabella Shoop, and Marek Spencer

6th Grade Reading Achievement Awards

Stetson Alley, Kynsen Bain, Hope Baker, Serena Birkhead, Ambrie Bunnell, Carter Bunnell, Ava Burchett, Paige Chambers, Jeremiah Chumbley, Cooper Davis, Savanna Foust, Chance Golden, Darian Hansen, Chase Harris, Ella Hawkins, Mayson Howard, Josiah Hill, Lillyann Lorenz, Abby Miller, Ally Miller, Caleb Ross, Kylee Santos, Isabella Shoop, Tiffanie Stith, Hudson Swank, Lillian Swank, Bentlee Tunnell, Layla Woodard, and Ethan Yardley-Ishmael

6th Grade Writing Achievement Awards

Paige Chambers, Lillyann Lorenz, Chase Harris, Isabella Shoop, Tiffanie Stith, Carter Bunnell, Kynsen Bain, Hayden Belvel, Serena Birkhead, Alexandria Ely, Ella Hawkins, Carly Sharp, Cason Trump, Marek Spencer, Ambrie Bunnell, Ava Burchett, Izabella Sprague, Layla Woodard, Ryver Crawford, Gabe Harris, Anne Lasley, Kylee Santos, and Piper West

6th Grade Typing Award

Lily May

6th Grade Band Awards

(Awards were voted on by their peers)

Best Flute: Piper West

Best Clarinet: Serena Birkhead

Best Saxophone: Mayson Howard

Best Trumpet: Gabe Harris

Best Low Brass: Chance Golden

Best Percussion: Carly Sharp

5th Grade Awards

5th Grade Excellence in Science

Alayna Baucom, Josie Blackburn, Lakota Carrel, Reagan Cross, Elizabeth Curtis, Barrett Etter, Avery Gamet, Meadow Harris, Eli Hawkins, Damon Heckenmueller, Emmaleigh Maloney, London Morgans, Luke Morgans, and Jalia Webb

5th Grade Science Achievement

Kayler Adams, Rebecca Berry, Laithon Blacketer, Brodie Bouzek, Addalee Brown, Iridessa Burkeybile, Izabel Cook, Natalie Crawford, Austin Dodson, Briar Gannon, Blake Gannon, Carson Glidewell, Julianne Golden, Jasmine Gray, Benjamin Graybeal, Riley Griffin, Garrett Griffith, Margaret Hall, Kenzie Hartley, Weston Israel, Barrett Johnson, Willow Jones, Warren Kelso, Russell Lee, Valorie Liechti, Paytin Logan, Abigail Lovell, Briley Luper, Bentley McClure, Temperance Millard, Kitley Paulus, Ariel Prescott, Brooklynn Ray, Ethan Saldivar, Skyler Schlichting, Elijah Shuler, Ethan Smiley, Reese Smith, Wesley Stiles, Alecia Suarez, Lucas Troxel, Colt Wagner, Melodie Whipple, and Tucker Young

5th Grade Mathematic Excellence

Alayna Baucom, Addalee Brown, Avery Gamet, Emmaleigh Maloney, London Morgans, and Jalia Webb

5th Grade Mathematic Achievement

Josie Blackburn, Laithon Blacketer, Lakota Carrel, Izabel Cook, Natalie Crawford, Reagan Cross, Barrett Etter, Briar Gannon, Julianne Golden, Benjamin Graybeal, Riley Griffin, Garrett Griffith, Margaret Hall, Meadow Harris, Kenzie Hartley, Eli Hawkins, Barrett Johnson, Russell Lee, Paytin Logan, Abigail Lovell, Briley Luper, Luke Morgans, Ariel Prescott, Skyler Schlichting, Elijah Shuler, Wesley Stiles, Lucas Troxel, and Tucker Young

5th Grade Writing Achievement

Alayna Baucom, Josie Blackburn, Laithon Blacketer, Lakota Carrel, Natalie Crawford, Reagan Cross, Barrett Etter, Avery Gamet, Julianne Golden, Benjamin Graybeal, Garrett Griffith, Margaret Hall, Meadow Harris, Kenzie Hartley, Eli Hawkins, Paytin Logan, Briley Luper, Elijah Shuler, and Wesley Stiles

5th Grade Writing Excellence

Emmaleigh Maloney and Jalia Webb

5th Grade Reading Achievement (Mrs. Hostetter)

Reagan Cross, Riley Griffin, Bentley McClure, Tempy Millard, Elizabeth Curtis, Briley Luper, Reese Smith, Josie Blackburn, Judy Brittain, Iridessa Burkeybile, Briar Gannon, Kenzie Hartley, Luke Morgans, Ariel Prescott, Mayson Berry, Laithon Blacketer, Addalee Brown, Izabel Cook, Blake Gannon, Julianne Golden, Benjamin Graybeal, Warren Kelso, Paytin Logan, Alexis Maberry, London Morgans, Emilani Tuiaki, Kayler Adams, Alayna Baucom, Aliyah Brittain, Ashlynn Cosgrove, Garrett Griffith, Weston Israel, Russell Lee, Abigail Lovell, Kitley Paulus, Ethan Saldivar, Wesley Stiles, Alecia Suarez, Tucker Young, Natalie Crawford, and Ethan Smiley

5th Grade Reading Excellence

Barrett Johnson, Margaret Hall, Melodie Whipple, Brooklynn Ray, and Damon Heckenmueller

5th Grade Outstanding Achievement in Reading (Mrs. Crimi)

Wesley Stiles, Natalie Crawford, Lucas Troxel, Abigail Lovell, Alecia Suarez, Kindallyn Barnes, Ledger Wilson, Tempy Millard, Rebecca Berry, Addyson Hall, Erika Matthews, and Zack Collins

5th Grade Book Report Certificates

Melodie Whipple and Judy Brittain

5th Grade iReady Rockstar

Kayler Adams, Adalyn Altes, Alayna Baucom, Rebecca Berry, Laithon Blacketer, Brodie Bouzek, Aliyah Brittain, Judy Brittain, Addalee Brown, Audriana Brush, Iridessa Burkeybile, Zackary Collins, Izabel Cook, Reagan Cross, Elizabeth Curtis, Jake Draper, Barrett Etter, Avery Gamet, Briar Gannon, Julianne Golden, Benjamin Graybeal, Addyson Hall, Meadow Harris, Kenzie Hartley, Eli Hawkins, Damon Heckenmueller, Weston Israel, Willow Jones, Warren Kelso, Russell Lee, Valorie Liechti, Paytin Logan, Briley Luper, Alexis Maberry, Emmaleigh Maloney, Erika Mathews, Bentley McClure, London Morgans, Brooklynn Ray, Ethan Smiley, Reese Smith, Wesley Stiles, Colt Wagner, Jalia Webb, Melodie Whipple, and Tucker Young

Presidential Physical Fitness Award (Grades 5-8)

5th Grade: Jalia Webb, Josie Blackburn, Briar Gannon, Reagan Cross, Blake Gannon, Avery Gamet

6th Grade: Izabella Sprague, Layla Woodard, Lillyann Lorenz, Gabe Harris (pull up record – 30)

7th Grade: Caleb Dixon, Rozalea Webb, Logan Harris, and Emma Welch

8th Grade: Malachi Kottwitz, Gabe Makovec, Cayden Farmer, Sam Ledbetter, Kolt Matthews, and Bailey Williams

Art Awards

LEVEL 3

(This award is given to students who received a level 3 or higher for the semester)

Johanna Goodin, Gabriel Makovec, Alexis Bundridge, Malina Martin, Quinten Cannon, Autumn Cole, Ryan Gott, Jackson Lewis, Lilliahna Sosa, Bella White, Keelyn Williams, LillyAnne Foster, Nevaeh Carpenter, Rylee Hall, Kenlie McCall, Sabrina Mills, Brittian Rupert, and Jayden Gannon

Power of Yet

(This award is given to students who did not start the semester with 4’s but ended the semester with 4’s in all three standards)

Trinety Fults, Ezekiel Kottwitz, Claire Woodard, Lyandra Taylor, Betsy Price, Addison Todd, Morgan Smith, and Jorden Gannon

Level 4

(This award is given to students who score a level 4 for the whole semester)

Kennedy Cross, Malachi Kottwitz, Lynnzi McCullough, Naveya Raines, Payton Hanes, Bailey Williams, Scout Wilson, Ross Maloney, Addisyn Wehar, Jerielle Stark, Emma Welch, McKenna Bowden, and Timberlon Hignutt

