Drought conditions expand across Missouri

Drought conditions have expanded to include more parts of Missouri compared to last week.

Approximately all of the KTTN listening area is listed as “Abnormally Dry” with the exception of a very small portion of northern Mercer County and adjacent portions of Harrison and Putnam counties.

The abnormally dry conditions are described as covering 41 percent of Missouri, up from 31.6 percent last week. The drought information for Missouri was released on Thursday based on conditions of this past Tuesday.

The drought map shows the abnormally dry conditions extend across northern Missouri and through portions of central and southwest Missouri.

Since the first of the year, Trenton has a moisture deficit of an inch and a half as of today (Friday). November and December also were below average on precipitation.

