Linn County crash sends one to hospital via Life-Flight helicopter

A two-vehicle accident involving pickup trucks on Thursday afternoon in eastern Linn County injured one driver. The crash happened on Highway 11 two miles west of New Boston.
Seventy-one-year-old Robert Long of Kirksville received moderate injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight) to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the other vehicle, 66-year-old Gary Deutschman of New Boston wasn’t hurt.
Deutschman was preparing to make a wide right turn and was struck on the right side by Long’s pickup.
Long’s pickup was demolished and Deutschman’s truck had extensive damage. Deutschman was using a seat belt while Long was not.
Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Linn County Ambulance, as well as New Boston Fire and Rescue.