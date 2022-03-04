Linn County crash sends one to hospital via Life-Flight helicopter

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident involving pickup trucks on Thursday afternoon in eastern Linn County injured one driver. The crash happened on Highway 11 two miles west of New Boston.

Seventy-one-year-old Robert Long of Kirksville received moderate injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight) to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the other vehicle, 66-year-old Gary Deutschman of New Boston wasn’t hurt.

Deutschman was preparing to make a wide right turn and was struck on the right side by Long’s pickup.

Long’s pickup was demolished and Deutschman’s truck had extensive damage. Deutschman was using a seat belt while Long was not.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Linn County Ambulance, as well as New Boston Fire and Rescue.

Related