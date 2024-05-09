Jamesport renews school football program agreement with Gallatin

Share To Your Social Network

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education renewed a cooperative agreement with Gallatin on May 8. The agreement concerns middle school and high school football programs.

During the meeting, the board discussed various topics, including capital projects, digital platform options, policies related to the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program, the budget, and updates from Missouri Consultants for Education. No decisions were made on these topics.

No announcements were made following an executive session.

