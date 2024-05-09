Missouri drought conditions show significant improvement this week

Share To Your Social Network

Drought conditions continue to improve in Missouri, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map released on Thursday morning, May 9. The map reflects conditions as of Tuesday morning, May 7.

Moderate drought has been eradicated in the Green Hills. Currently, only abnormally dry conditions persist in northern and southwestern Harrison County and northwest Daviess County.

Similarly, moderate drought has dissipated across the rest of Northern Missouri. Abnormally dry conditions have decreased in Northern Missouri and have completely disappeared in Western Missouri. Both moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions have also diminished in Southern Missouri.

Currently, abnormally dry or drought conditions affect 30.51% of the state, marking a reduction of 13.31% from the previous week.

As of Thursday morning, May 9, Trenton has received 1.63 inches more precipitation than average for the year to date. Last week, Trenton recorded 1.95 inches of rain, ending Tuesday morning, May 7.

