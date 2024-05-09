Laredo’s 2024 end-of-year awards celebrate outstanding students

Laredo R-7 School
The Laredo School District held its annual awards ceremony to honor the outstanding achievements of students from kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2024 school year.

Kindergarten Awards 2024

Everly Bethards

  • Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
  • Book It! Certificate
  • Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)
  • Most Improved iReady Reading (+96)
  • Most Improved iReady Math (+79)
  • Heart of Gold Award

 

Salem Ferguson

  • Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
  • Book It! Certificate
  •  Hard Worker Award (most iReady Math lessons passed 60)
  • Out of Your Shell Award

 Brycen Glidewell

  • Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
  • Book It! Certificate
  • Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)
  • Best Effort Award (most iReady Reading lessons passed 60)
  • Hard Worker Award (most iReady Math lessons passed 61)
  • Overall Hard Worker Award

 Sophia Hudson

  • Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
  • Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)
  • Sassy Sister Award

 

 Xzavier Jones

  • Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
  • Energizer Bunny Award

 William Nunley

  • Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
  • Best Friend Award

First & Second Grade awards

  • Lorelei Hecker- Highest Reading i-Ready Score,  Most Improved Reading i-Ready Score, Break A Leg Award
  • Tyson Lowrey- Reading Circle Certificate, Highest Math i-Ready Score,  Most Improved Math i-Ready Score, Salt of the Earth Award
  • Korbin Reeter- Reading Circle Certificate, Live Wire Award
  • Autumn Barr- Highest Math i-Ready Score, Eagle Eyes Award
  • Grayson Bingham- Reading Circle Certificate, Book It! Honor Diploma, Straight as an Arrow Award
  • Molly Eckert- Reading Circle Certificate, Most Improved Math i-Ready Score, Social Butterfly Award
  • Madelyn Glidewell- Reading Circle Certificate, Highest Reading i-Ready Score, Book It! Honor Diploma, Tough Cookie Award
  • Kayden Jones- Reading Circle Certificate, Most Improved Reading i-Ready Score, Gift of Gab Award
  • Blayden Robbins- Reading Circle Certificate, Sharp as a Tack Award

Third and Fourth Grade – End of the Year Awards

Conner Bower 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 3rd Grade 
  • Most i-Ready lessons passed – 3rd grade 
  • Highest percentage of i-Ready lessons passed for 3rd grade 
  • Best Handwriting 
  • Excellent Speller 
  • Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Marlena Hecker 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 3rd Grade 
  • Most Improved Math i-Ready – 3rd Grade 
  • Highest Diagnostic Score – 3rd Grade i-Ready
  • Multiplication Master
  • Excellent Speller 
  • Excellent Effort 
  • Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Addison Price 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 3rd Grade 
  • Most Improved 

Lucas Russell

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 3rd Grade 
  • Most Unique 

Chloe Smiley

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 3rd Grade  
  • Most Improved Reading i-Ready – 3rd grade 
  • Best Dancer 

Austyn Burkeybile 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 4th Grade 
  • Most Improved Math i-Ready – 4th grade 
  • Multiplication Master 
  • Most Organized 
  • Most Dependable 
  • Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Jazaniah Jones 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 4th Grade 
  • Multiplication Master 
  • Quietest Worker 
  • Excellent Speller 
  • Fastest Multiplier 

Macey Lowrey 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 4th Grade 
  • Most i-Ready Lessons Passed – 4th grade 
  • Multiplication Master 
  • Math Whiz 
  • Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Isabel May

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 4th Grade 
  • Highest Percentage of i-Ready Lessons Passed – 4th Grade 
  • Highest Diagnostic Score – 4th Grade 
  • Excellent Speller 
  • Writing Wizard 
  • Most Generous 

Caden Reeter 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 4th Grade 
  • Most Improved Reading i-Ready – 4th Grade 
  • Terrific Helper 

Gage Smiley 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 4th Grade 
  • Multiplication Master 
  • Most Athletic 
  • Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Carter Tobias 

  • Reading Circle 
  • Completion of 4th Grade 
  • Excellent Speller
  • Multiplication Master 
  • Most Energetic 
  • Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Students Participating in 5/6 Grade Basketball

  • Connor Bower 
  • Marlena Hecker 
  • Austyn Burkeybile 
  • Macey Lowrey
  • Gage Smiley 
  • Carter Tobias 
  • Brantley Gott
  • Landon Gott
  • Tymberlynn Limkemann 
  • Megan Lowrey 
  • Marie Tobias 
  • Tyler Ward 

Students Participating in 7/8 Basketball

  • Brantley Gott 
  • Landon Gott
  • Isabella Bonnell
  • Tymberlynn Limkemann
  • Megan Lowrey
  • Marie Tobias 
  • Tyler Ward
  • David Bonnell
  • Kenzie Bower 
  • Jordan Foster 
  • Serenity McLain 
  • Leighton Whipple
  • Isabella Cervantes-Cashatt
  • Cainen Griswold 
  • River Limkemann
  • Fifth – Eighth Grades

 

Most Math I-Ready Lessons completed for the year

  1. 1st – Emma Lowrey
  2. 2nd – Kenzie Bower
  3. 3rd – Megan Lowrey

Most Reading I-Ready Lessons completed for the year

  • 1st – Emma Lowrey
  • 2nd – Megan Lowrey
  • 3rd -Brantley Gott

Most Improved Math I-Ready Diagnostic score

  • 5th – Landon Gott
  • 6th – Marie Tobias 
  • 7th – Jordan Foster
  • 8th – Cainen Griswold
  • Most Improved Reading I-Ready Diagnostic score
  • 5th – Brantley Gott
  • 6th – Megan Lowrey
  • 7th – Leighton Whipple
  • 8th – Cainen Griswold

Most Improved Math IXL Diagnostic score

  • 5th – Landon Gott
  • 6th – Marie Tobias 
  • 7th – Leighton Whipple
  • 8th – Bella Cashatt
  • Most Improved Reading IXL Diagnostic score
  • 5th – Kyrian Reeter
  • 6th – Megan Lowrey
  • 7th – Leighton Whipple
  • 8th – River Limkemann

Top Math I-Ready Score

  • 5th – Landon Gott
  • 6th – Megan Lowrey
  • 7th – Jordan Foster
  • 8th – Emma Lowrey

 

Top Reading I-Ready Score

  • 5th – Landon Gott
  • 6th – Megan Lowrey
  • 7th – Leighton Whipple
  • 8th – Emma Lowrey
  • Top Math IXL Score
  • 5th – Landon Gott
  • 6th – Megan Lowrey
  • 7th – Leighton Whipple
  • 8th – Emma Lowrey
  • Top Reading IXL Score
  • 5th – Landon Gott 
  • 6th – Megan Lowrey
  • 7th – Summer Meeker
  • 8th – Emma Lowrey
