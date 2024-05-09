Laredo’s 2024 end-of-year awards celebrate outstanding students

Share To Your Social Network

The Laredo School District held its annual awards ceremony to honor the outstanding achievements of students from kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2024 school year.

Kindergarten Awards 2024

Everly Bethards

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Book It! Certificate

Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)

Most Improved iReady Reading (+96)

Most Improved iReady Math (+79)

Heart of Gold Award

Salem Ferguson

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Book It! Certificate

Hard Worker Award (most iReady Math lessons passed 60)

Out of Your Shell Award

Brycen Glidewell

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Book It! Certificate

Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)

Best Effort Award (most iReady Reading lessons passed 60)

Hard Worker Award (most iReady Math lessons passed 61)

Overall Hard Worker Award

Sophia Hudson

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)

Sassy Sister Award

Xzavier Jones

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Energizer Bunny Award

William Nunley

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Best Friend Award

First & Second Grade awards

Lorelei Hecker- Highest Reading i-Ready Score, Most Improved Reading i-Ready Score, Break A Leg Award

Tyson Lowrey- Reading Circle Certificate, Highest Math i-Ready Score, Most Improved Math i-Ready Score, Salt of the Earth Award

Korbin Reeter- Reading Circle Certificate, Live Wire Award

Autumn Barr- Highest Math i-Ready Score, Eagle Eyes Award

Grayson Bingham- Reading Circle Certificate, Book It! Honor Diploma, Straight as an Arrow Award

Molly Eckert- Reading Circle Certificate, Most Improved Math i-Ready Score, Social Butterfly Award

Madelyn Glidewell- Reading Circle Certificate, Highest Reading i-Ready Score, Book It! Honor Diploma, Tough Cookie Award

Kayden Jones- Reading Circle Certificate, Most Improved Reading i-Ready Score, Gift of Gab Award

Blayden Robbins- Reading Circle Certificate, Sharp as a Tack Award

Third and Fourth Grade – End of the Year Awards

Conner Bower

Reading Circle

Completion of 3 rd Grade

Most i-Ready lessons passed – 3 rd grade

Highest percentage of i-Ready lessons passed for 3 rd grade

Best Handwriting

Excellent Speller

Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Marlena Hecker

Reading Circle

Completion of 3 rd Grade

Most Improved Math i-Ready – 3 rd Grade

Highest Diagnostic Score – 3 rd Grade i-Ready

Multiplication Master

Excellent Speller

Excellent Effort

Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Addison Price

Reading Circle

Completion of 3 rd Grade

Most Improved

Lucas Russell

Reading Circle

Completion of 3rd Grade

Most Unique

Chloe Smiley

Reading Circle

Completion of 3 rd Grade

Most Improved Reading i-Ready – 3 rd grade

Best Dancer

Austyn Burkeybile

Reading Circle

Completion of 4 th Grade

Most Improved Math i-Ready – 4 th grade

Multiplication Master

Most Organized

Most Dependable

Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Jazaniah Jones

Reading Circle

Completion of 4 th Grade

Multiplication Master

Quietest Worker

Excellent Speller

Fastest Multiplier

Macey Lowrey

Reading Circle

Completion of 4 th Grade

Most i-Ready Lessons Passed – 4 th grade

Multiplication Master

Math Whiz

Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Isabel May

Reading Circle

Completion of 4 th Grade

Highest Percentage of i-Ready Lessons Passed – 4 th Grade

Highest Diagnostic Score – 4 th Grade

Excellent Speller

Writing Wizard

Most Generous

Caden Reeter

Reading Circle

Completion of 4 th Grade

Most Improved Reading i-Ready – 4 th Grade

Terrific Helper

Gage Smiley

Reading Circle

Completion of 4 th Grade

Multiplication Master

Most Athletic

Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Carter Tobias

Reading Circle

Completion of 4 th Grade

Excellent Speller

Multiplication Master

Most Energetic

Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Students Participating in 5/6 Grade Basketball

Connor Bower

Marlena Hecker

Austyn Burkeybile

Macey Lowrey

Gage Smiley

Carter Tobias

Brantley Gott

Landon Gott

Tymberlynn Limkemann

Megan Lowrey

Marie Tobias

Tyler Ward

Students Participating in 7/8 Basketball

Brantley Gott

Landon Gott

Isabella Bonnell

Tymberlynn Limkemann

Megan Lowrey

Marie Tobias

Tyler Ward

David Bonnell

Kenzie Bower

Jordan Foster

Serenity McLain

Leighton Whipple

Isabella Cervantes-Cashatt

Cainen Griswold

River Limkemann

Fifth – Eighth Grades

Most Math I-Ready Lessons completed for the year

1st – Emma Lowrey 2nd – Kenzie Bower 3rd – Megan Lowrey

Most Reading I-Ready Lessons completed for the year

1st – Emma Lowrey

2nd – Megan Lowrey

3rd -Brantley Gott

Most Improved Math I-Ready Diagnostic score

5th – Landon Gott

6th – Marie Tobias

7th – Jordan Foster

8th – Cainen Griswold

Most Improved Reading I-Ready Diagnostic score

5th – Brantley Gott

6th – Megan Lowrey

7th – Leighton Whipple

8th – Cainen Griswold

Most Improved Math IXL Diagnostic score

5th – Landon Gott

6th – Marie Tobias

7th – Leighton Whipple

8th – Bella Cashatt

Most Improved Reading IXL Diagnostic score

5th – Kyrian Reeter

6th – Megan Lowrey

7th – Leighton Whipple

8th – River Limkemann

Top Math I-Ready Score

5th – Landon Gott

6th – Megan Lowrey

7th – Jordan Foster

8th – Emma Lowrey

Top Reading I-Ready Score

5th – Landon Gott

6th – Megan Lowrey

7th – Leighton Whipple

8th – Emma Lowrey

Top Math IXL Score

5th – Landon Gott

6th – Megan Lowrey

7th – Leighton Whipple

8th – Emma Lowrey

Top Reading IXL Score

5th – Landon Gott

6th – Megan Lowrey

7th – Summer Meeker

8th – Emma Lowrey

