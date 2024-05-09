Laredo’s 2024 end-of-year awards celebrate outstanding students

The Laredo School District held its annual awards ceremony to honor the outstanding achievements of students from kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2024 school year.
Kindergarten Awards 2024
Everly Bethards
- Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
- Book It! Certificate
- Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)
- Most Improved iReady Reading (+96)
- Most Improved iReady Math (+79)
- Heart of Gold Award
Salem Ferguson
- Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
- Book It! Certificate
- Hard Worker Award (most iReady Math lessons passed 60)
- Out of Your Shell Award
Brycen Glidewell
- Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
- Book It! Certificate
- Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)
- Best Effort Award (most iReady Reading lessons passed 60)
- Hard Worker Award (most iReady Math lessons passed 61)
- Overall Hard Worker Award
Sophia Hudson
- Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
- Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)
- Sassy Sister Award
Xzavier Jones
- Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
- Energizer Bunny Award
William Nunley
- Missouri Reading Circle Certificate
- Best Friend Award
First & Second Grade awards
- Lorelei Hecker- Highest Reading i-Ready Score, Most Improved Reading i-Ready Score, Break A Leg Award
- Tyson Lowrey- Reading Circle Certificate, Highest Math i-Ready Score, Most Improved Math i-Ready Score, Salt of the Earth Award
- Korbin Reeter- Reading Circle Certificate, Live Wire Award
- Autumn Barr- Highest Math i-Ready Score, Eagle Eyes Award
- Grayson Bingham- Reading Circle Certificate, Book It! Honor Diploma, Straight as an Arrow Award
- Molly Eckert- Reading Circle Certificate, Most Improved Math i-Ready Score, Social Butterfly Award
- Madelyn Glidewell- Reading Circle Certificate, Highest Reading i-Ready Score, Book It! Honor Diploma, Tough Cookie Award
- Kayden Jones- Reading Circle Certificate, Most Improved Reading i-Ready Score, Gift of Gab Award
- Blayden Robbins- Reading Circle Certificate, Sharp as a Tack Award
Third and Fourth Grade – End of the Year Awards
Conner Bower
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 3rd Grade
- Most i-Ready lessons passed – 3rd grade
- Highest percentage of i-Ready lessons passed for 3rd grade
- Best Handwriting
- Excellent Speller
- Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball
Marlena Hecker
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 3rd Grade
- Most Improved Math i-Ready – 3rd Grade
- Highest Diagnostic Score – 3rd Grade i-Ready
- Multiplication Master
- Excellent Speller
- Excellent Effort
- Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball
Addison Price
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 3rd Grade
- Most Improved
Lucas Russell
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 3rd Grade
- Most Unique
Chloe Smiley
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 3rd Grade
- Most Improved Reading i-Ready – 3rd grade
- Best Dancer
Austyn Burkeybile
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 4th Grade
- Most Improved Math i-Ready – 4th grade
- Multiplication Master
- Most Organized
- Most Dependable
- Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball
Jazaniah Jones
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 4th Grade
- Multiplication Master
- Quietest Worker
- Excellent Speller
- Fastest Multiplier
Macey Lowrey
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 4th Grade
- Most i-Ready Lessons Passed – 4th grade
- Multiplication Master
- Math Whiz
- Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball
Isabel May
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 4th Grade
- Highest Percentage of i-Ready Lessons Passed – 4th Grade
- Highest Diagnostic Score – 4th Grade
- Excellent Speller
- Writing Wizard
- Most Generous
Caden Reeter
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 4th Grade
- Most Improved Reading i-Ready – 4th Grade
- Terrific Helper
Gage Smiley
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 4th Grade
- Multiplication Master
- Most Athletic
- Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball
Carter Tobias
- Reading Circle
- Completion of 4th Grade
- Excellent Speller
- Multiplication Master
- Most Energetic
- Participation in 5/6 Grade Basketball
Students Participating in 5/6 Grade Basketball
- Connor Bower
- Marlena Hecker
- Austyn Burkeybile
- Macey Lowrey
- Gage Smiley
- Carter Tobias
- Brantley Gott
- Landon Gott
- Tymberlynn Limkemann
- Megan Lowrey
- Marie Tobias
- Tyler Ward
Students Participating in 7/8 Basketball
- Brantley Gott
- Landon Gott
- Isabella Bonnell
- Tymberlynn Limkemann
- Megan Lowrey
- Marie Tobias
- Tyler Ward
- David Bonnell
- Kenzie Bower
- Jordan Foster
- Serenity McLain
- Leighton Whipple
- Isabella Cervantes-Cashatt
- Cainen Griswold
- River Limkemann
- Fifth – Eighth Grades
Most Math I-Ready Lessons completed for the year
- 1st – Emma Lowrey
- 2nd – Kenzie Bower
- 3rd – Megan Lowrey
Most Reading I-Ready Lessons completed for the year
- 1st – Emma Lowrey
- 2nd – Megan Lowrey
- 3rd -Brantley Gott
Most Improved Math I-Ready Diagnostic score
- 5th – Landon Gott
- 6th – Marie Tobias
- 7th – Jordan Foster
- 8th – Cainen Griswold
- Most Improved Reading I-Ready Diagnostic score
- 5th – Brantley Gott
- 6th – Megan Lowrey
- 7th – Leighton Whipple
- 8th – Cainen Griswold
Most Improved Math IXL Diagnostic score
- 5th – Landon Gott
- 6th – Marie Tobias
- 7th – Leighton Whipple
- 8th – Bella Cashatt
- Most Improved Reading IXL Diagnostic score
- 5th – Kyrian Reeter
- 6th – Megan Lowrey
- 7th – Leighton Whipple
- 8th – River Limkemann
Top Math I-Ready Score
- 5th – Landon Gott
- 6th – Megan Lowrey
- 7th – Jordan Foster
- 8th – Emma Lowrey
Top Reading I-Ready Score
- 5th – Landon Gott
- 6th – Megan Lowrey
- 7th – Leighton Whipple
- 8th – Emma Lowrey
- Top Math IXL Score
- 5th – Landon Gott
- 6th – Megan Lowrey
- 7th – Leighton Whipple
- 8th – Emma Lowrey
- Top Reading IXL Score
- 5th – Landon Gott
- 6th – Megan Lowrey
- 7th – Summer Meeker
- 8th – Emma Lowrey