Trenton R-9 District recognizes top teachers for fourth quarter

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton R-9 School District celebrated the announcement of its Teachers of the Fourth Quarter, acknowledging the outstanding contributions of three distinguished educators.

Recognized for their exceptional dedication and service, the honorees include:

Tristan Dugan , Special Education Teacher at Rissler Elementary School

Leslie Woodard , Counselor at Trenton Middle School

Derek Bloom, American Government Teacher at Trenton High School

These educators have been selected for their exemplary commitment to fostering educational excellence and supporting their students’ growth and development within their respective fields.

Related