Share To Your Social Network

Jerry W. “Short” Pliley, 90, of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at a hospital in Trenton, Missouri.

He was born on August 18, 1933, in Jamesport, the son of Samuel Alvis and Grace Mae (Dixon) Pliley.

On July 2, 1958, he married Phyllis Girdner in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2018.

Jerry was a 1951 graduate of Jamesport High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Jerry worked for Herzog Construction, operating heavy equipment for road construction for several years.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melinda Beth Pliley; sister, Dixie Pence; and an infant brother, Jack Lynn Pliley.

Survivors include his daughter, Julie (Robert) Levy of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; son, Bart (Brenda) Pliley of Jamesport, Missouri; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and niece, Candy Barth of Weatherby Lake, Missouri.

A memorial graveside service and inurnment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, at Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, Missouri. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648.

Related