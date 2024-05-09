Share To Your Social Network

James Franklin Beaman, aged 82, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. James was born to Benjamin Harrison Beaman and Scottie Inez Stephens on June 16, 1941, in Spring Hill, Missouri. A 1959 graduate of Chillicothe High School, James married Linda Louise Howerton on August 31, 1961, in Linneus, Missouri. She survives at their home.

James worked at Chillicothe Municipal Utilities for 20 years as a water operator. He was an active member of Highview Baptist Church and the NRA. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and crafting wood and leather items. Additionally, James was devoted to reading his Bible and conducting genealogy research.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Beaman; two sons, Randy Beaman and his wife Lori of Elwood, Kansas, and Shawn Beaman of Chillicothe, Missouri; three daughters, Lora Beaman of St. Joseph, Missouri, Lisa Bowers and her husband Nathan of Kershaw, South Carolina, and Petra Evilsizer and her husband Will of Chillicothe, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Virgil Dowell; three sisters, Betty Eckland, Nylene Lollar, and Melvalene Evans; and one great-granddaughter, Lydia Beaman.

Graveside services will be held at Brassfield Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on the same day from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the James Franklin Beaman Memorial Fund. Checks should be made payable to Linda Beaman and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Related