Alice May Westergaard, a 78-year-old Galt, MO resident, passed away at 8:56 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at her home in Galt.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2024, at the Galt Christian Church in Galt. Burial will follow in Berry Cemetery north of Galt. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time on Monday. Open visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m., Sunday at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Berry Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Alice May Westergaard was born August 18, 1945, in Marshalltown, IA to Georgie Orville and Tessie (VanWye) Shriver. In August of 1968, she was united in marriage to Kermit Morris Holt. He preceded her in death in 1981. In November of 1981, she was remarried to Jimmy Edward Westergaard at the Galt Christian Church. Alice had a bachelor’s of Library Science and worked as a teacher until retiring in 2000. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting, sewing and was an avid reader.

Surviving relatives include her husband Jim, children Lora Schnurbusch and husband Gary of Columbia, MO, Daren Holt of Des Moines, IA, and Dana Downs and husband Stephen of Clear Lake, IA, a brother Ronald Shriver of Eastern MO, and grandchildren Erin Rogers, Claire Holt, Zoey Downs, and Abigail Downs. She was preceded in death by her parents.

