Northern Missouri schools receive $10,000 from Smithfield Foods

Local News May 9, 2024May 9, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Screenshot of Smithfield Foods website
Smithfield Foods has contributed a total of $10,000 to three northern Missouri school districts. The donations were announced at individual events held on May 2, where Savannah Fogle, the company’s executive assistant, presented checks to the school boards.

The funding was allocated as follows:

  • Newtown-Harris R-III School District received $5,000.
  • Grundy County R-V School District was awarded $3,000.
  • Putnam County R-1 School District obtained $2,000.

Each school district has the freedom to utilize these funds to meet their specific educational needs, enhancing the support for their schools and students.

In her remarks during the presentation, Ms. Fogle emphasized the importance of community support in education: “Doing good work in our communities means providing access and opportunity to quality education for all. We’re proud to make this donation to these three rural Missouri school districts so that students can have the necessary resources to thrive and succeed.”

