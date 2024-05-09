Trenton Post Office plans food drive on May 11 to aid local pantry

Share To Your Social Network

A food drive will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, by employees of the Trenton Post Office. The National Association of Letter Carriers is organizing the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive to collect non-perishable food items to benefit the local food pantry. This annual event takes place on the second Saturday of May each year.

Residents receive plastic yellow bags in their mailboxes and are encouraged to fill them with non-perishable food items. These bags should be left beside the mailbox before the usual delivery times on Saturday. The postal service will then collect and deliver the bags and their contents to a local food pantry. It is emphasized that all donated food remains within the community.

Further details on the most-needed items can be found on the Facebook page of Stamp Out Hunger. Additional information is also available from the Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph. (8126 364 3663).

