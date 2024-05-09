Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, May 9, 2024

Chillicothe Police Activity Report May 9, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Chillicothe Police Activity Report
Share To Your Social Network
             

The Chillicothe Police Department was engaged throughout Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, addressing a variety of community needs. Officers responded to a total of 60 calls for service. The day’s activities included managing disturbances, assisting with wildlife, and addressing public safety calls.

12:21 AM Officers responded to the 400 block of Williams Street for a disturbance involving an intoxicated male. The subject was contacted and advised to go inside and stay there for the night.

04:47 AM Officers responded to an empty vehicle in the roadway near Easton and Webster. The vehicle’s parking brake had malfunctioned. Officers removed it from the roadway.

08:42 AM Officers were contacted about a missing person. The person was missing from another jurisdiction, and the reporting person was advised to contact local authorities.

10:16 AM Animal Control Officers investigated an unattended animal in the 400 block of Webster. The animal was determined to be cared for.

10:47 AM Animal Control Officers captured a snake in the 10 block of Mitchel at a business.

12:17 PM Suspicious activity was reported in the 1300 block of Burnam. It was a subcontracted company conducting legitimate business.

02:42 PM Animal Control Officers set a live trap in the 200 block of Hillcrest for wildlife.

07:07 PM Officers were contacted about stalking. This was occurring in another city, and the reporting person was advised to contact local authorities.

07:14 PM Officers were contacted about a property dispute. The caller was advised it was a civil matter.

07:19 PM Officers responded to the 200 block of Park Lane for a subject having mental health issues. The person was reassured they were in no danger.

07:29 PM Officers responded to the 900 block of Washington for a reported unattended child in a car. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.

Throughout the day, officers also conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and followed up on numerous investigations.

Post Views: 96

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.