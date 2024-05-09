Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, May 9, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department was engaged throughout Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, addressing a variety of community needs. Officers responded to a total of 60 calls for service. The day’s activities included managing disturbances, assisting with wildlife, and addressing public safety calls.

12:21 AM Officers responded to the 400 block of Williams Street for a disturbance involving an intoxicated male. The subject was contacted and advised to go inside and stay there for the night.

04:47 AM Officers responded to an empty vehicle in the roadway near Easton and Webster. The vehicle’s parking brake had malfunctioned. Officers removed it from the roadway.

08:42 AM Officers were contacted about a missing person. The person was missing from another jurisdiction, and the reporting person was advised to contact local authorities.

10:16 AM Animal Control Officers investigated an unattended animal in the 400 block of Webster. The animal was determined to be cared for.

10:47 AM Animal Control Officers captured a snake in the 10 block of Mitchel at a business.

12:17 PM Suspicious activity was reported in the 1300 block of Burnam. It was a subcontracted company conducting legitimate business.

02:42 PM Animal Control Officers set a live trap in the 200 block of Hillcrest for wildlife.

07:07 PM Officers were contacted about stalking. This was occurring in another city, and the reporting person was advised to contact local authorities.

07:14 PM Officers were contacted about a property dispute. The caller was advised it was a civil matter.

07:19 PM Officers responded to the 200 block of Park Lane for a subject having mental health issues. The person was reassured they were in no danger.

07:29 PM Officers responded to the 900 block of Washington for a reported unattended child in a car. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.

Throughout the day, officers also conducted traffic stops, and business checks, served papers, and followed up on numerous investigations.

