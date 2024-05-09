Trenton High School students receive scholarships in 2024 ceremony

Local News May 9, 2024 KTTN News
Scholarship News Graphic
Trenton High School held its annual scholarship ceremony, awarding numerous students from the graduating class of 2024 for their academic and extracurricular achievements. Students received scholarships from various local, regional, and national organizations, recognizing their hard work and commitment to excellence.

Below is a comprehensive list of students and the scholarships they received:

ScholarshipRecipients
Everett & Hazel Frey Memorial ScholarshipKatelyn N. Clark, Kinze Hanson, Robert Muselman, Gabe Stark, Nathan Stark
Lynn Freeman ScholarshipAdrianna Havens, Dulce Lopez
NCMC Knowledge ScholarshipSeanacie Ireland, Tymberlyn White, Ronald Woods
Claude M. & Nadine Eckert ScholarshipMadi Moore
Charles & Virginia Holmes Rotary ScholarshipElla Novak
C.F. Russell ScholarshipEmma Roberts
Shelter Insurance ScholarshipAubree Dalrymple
Robert Bailey Memorial ScholarshipMilo Simpson
Orange County Community Foundation GrantEmily Bennett
Trenton High School Alumni Association and Foundation Trust ScholarshipEmma Roberts
Graham McVay Memorial ScholarshipJena Harris, Gabe Stark
Anonymous ScholarshipShayla Chapman, Evan Claycomb, Saige Gott, Zane Michael, Hannah Oshel
Lenhart Memorial Journalism ScholarshipCade Claycomb
Ann Brinser Memorial ScholarshipVictor Markell
Gary Brinser Memorial ScholarshipCade Claycomb
Riding for Veteran’s ScholarshipMadi Moore
MFA Ag ScholarshipMorgan Foster, Abby Simpson
Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship FundMadi Moore
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri ScholarshipAubree Dalrymple
Trenton Lions Club ScholarshipCade Claycomb, Emma Roberts
Class of 1967 ScholarshipEmily Bennett, Bradyn Sager
Trenton Kiwanis Club ScholarshipAubree Dalrymple
Missouri Army National Guard RecognitionNautica Dowling
Julia Louise Williams Key Welborn Memorial ScholarshipEmma Roberts
Church Women United Scholarship to NCMCCade Claycomb, Kinze Hanson, Emma Roberts, Abby Simpson, Tymberlyn White
Grundy County Farm Bureau ScholarshipCade Claycomb, Emma Roberts
DAR Good Citizen AwardElla Novak
Trenton Masonic Lodge ScholarshipEmily Bennett, Bradyn Sager
FCS FinancialCade Claycomb
Murphy Memorial ScholarshipMorgan Foster
R.P. Hill Memorial AwardEmma Roberts, Abby Simpson
Drew Dolan Memorial ScholarshipTymberlyn White
National Wild Turkey Federation ScholarshipJena Harris
Ryan Bosley Memorial ScholarshipCollin Taylor
Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #919/Joseph L. Norton ScholarshipEmma Roberts
Gerald Wright Memorial ScholarshipKyle Price, Dariana Sanchez, Lillian Woods
Marlene Moore Alexander Creative Art AwardAubree Dalrymple, Dulce Lopez
George Washington Carver AwardsKatelyn N. Clark, Aubree Dalrymple, Paige Farris, Morgan Foster, Victor Markell, Zane Michael, Nathan Stark
American Citizenship AwardAubree Dalrymple
Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Scholarship to NCMCAdrianna Havens, Ronald Woods
Hamilton Family Endowment Fund for Excellence ScholarshipMadi Moore, Gabe Stark
Merle & Harold Ebbe Scholarship to NCMCElla Novak
John T. Belcher Memorial ScholarshipCade Claycomb
NCMC Dual Credit ScholarshipEmma Roberts
Missouri Higher Education Academic Scholarship –Bright Flight ScholarshipVictor Markell, Zane Michael
President’s Award for Educational ExcellenceKatelyn N. Clark, Aubree Dalrymple, Victor Markell, Zane Michael, Michael Schultz, Gabe Stark, Nathan Stark, Lillian Woods
United States Marine Distinguished Athlete AwardMadi Moore, Gabe Stark
United States Marine Scholastic Excellence AwardAubree Dalrymple
KMZU Academic Dream TeamAubree Dalrymple
Student Council ScholarshipElla Novak
Opportunity ScholarshipRobert Muselman
Future Teachers of America ScholarshipKinze Hanson
Laredo Lions Club ScholarshipMorgan Foster
