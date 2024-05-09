Trenton High School students receive scholarships in 2024 ceremony

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton High School held its annual scholarship ceremony, awarding numerous students from the graduating class of 2024 for their academic and extracurricular achievements. Students received scholarships from various local, regional, and national organizations, recognizing their hard work and commitment to excellence.

Below is a comprehensive list of students and the scholarships they received:

Scholarship Recipients Everett & Hazel Frey Memorial Scholarship Katelyn N. Clark, Kinze Hanson, Robert Muselman, Gabe Stark, Nathan Stark Lynn Freeman Scholarship Adrianna Havens, Dulce Lopez NCMC Knowledge Scholarship Seanacie Ireland, Tymberlyn White, Ronald Woods Claude M. & Nadine Eckert Scholarship Madi Moore Charles & Virginia Holmes Rotary Scholarship Ella Novak C.F. Russell Scholarship Emma Roberts Shelter Insurance Scholarship Aubree Dalrymple Robert Bailey Memorial Scholarship Milo Simpson Orange County Community Foundation Grant Emily Bennett Trenton High School Alumni Association and Foundation Trust Scholarship Emma Roberts Graham McVay Memorial Scholarship Jena Harris, Gabe Stark Anonymous Scholarship Shayla Chapman, Evan Claycomb, Saige Gott, Zane Michael, Hannah Oshel Lenhart Memorial Journalism Scholarship Cade Claycomb Ann Brinser Memorial Scholarship Victor Markell Gary Brinser Memorial Scholarship Cade Claycomb Riding for Veteran’s Scholarship Madi Moore MFA Ag Scholarship Morgan Foster, Abby Simpson Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship Fund Madi Moore Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri Scholarship Aubree Dalrymple Trenton Lions Club Scholarship Cade Claycomb, Emma Roberts Class of 1967 Scholarship Emily Bennett, Bradyn Sager Trenton Kiwanis Club Scholarship Aubree Dalrymple Missouri Army National Guard Recognition Nautica Dowling Julia Louise Williams Key Welborn Memorial Scholarship Emma Roberts Church Women United Scholarship to NCMC Cade Claycomb, Kinze Hanson, Emma Roberts, Abby Simpson, Tymberlyn White Grundy County Farm Bureau Scholarship Cade Claycomb, Emma Roberts DAR Good Citizen Award Ella Novak Trenton Masonic Lodge Scholarship Emily Bennett, Bradyn Sager FCS Financial Cade Claycomb Murphy Memorial Scholarship Morgan Foster R.P. Hill Memorial Award Emma Roberts, Abby Simpson Drew Dolan Memorial Scholarship Tymberlyn White National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship Jena Harris Ryan Bosley Memorial Scholarship Collin Taylor Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #919/Joseph L. Norton Scholarship Emma Roberts Gerald Wright Memorial Scholarship Kyle Price, Dariana Sanchez, Lillian Woods Marlene Moore Alexander Creative Art Award Aubree Dalrymple, Dulce Lopez George Washington Carver Awards Katelyn N. Clark, Aubree Dalrymple, Paige Farris, Morgan Foster, Victor Markell, Zane Michael, Nathan Stark American Citizenship Award Aubree Dalrymple Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Scholarship to NCMC Adrianna Havens, Ronald Woods Hamilton Family Endowment Fund for Excellence Scholarship Madi Moore, Gabe Stark Merle & Harold Ebbe Scholarship to NCMC Ella Novak John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship Cade Claycomb NCMC Dual Credit Scholarship Emma Roberts Missouri Higher Education Academic Scholarship –Bright Flight Scholarship Victor Markell, Zane Michael President’s Award for Educational Excellence Katelyn N. Clark, Aubree Dalrymple, Victor Markell, Zane Michael, Michael Schultz, Gabe Stark, Nathan Stark, Lillian Woods United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Award Madi Moore, Gabe Stark United States Marine Scholastic Excellence Award Aubree Dalrymple KMZU Academic Dream Team Aubree Dalrymple Student Council Scholarship Ella Novak Opportunity Scholarship Robert Muselman Future Teachers of America Scholarship Kinze Hanson Laredo Lions Club Scholarship Morgan Foster

