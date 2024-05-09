Governor Parson signs HB 2016 with Missouri Guard at Texas border

Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson visited the Southern Border near Eagle Pass, Texas, to meet Missouri National Guard (MONG) soldiers and sign House Bill 2016. The bill, which garnered bipartisan support, allocates funding for Missouri’s involvement in Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, aimed at securing the borders of Texas, Missouri, and the nation.

“We are proud to be here in Texas today to meet with our soldiers and sign HB 2016, which funds Missouri’s partnership with Operation Lone Star to secure the border,” stated Governor Parson. “President Biden and the federal government have failed to stop the influx of fentanyl, other drugs, criminals, and even suspected terrorists into our country. States must take a stand, and that’s exactly what Missouri is doing. The more crime we can prevent at the Southern Border, the less we have to manage in Missouri. We appreciate the strong bipartisan group of lawmakers for approving this funding and recognizing the need for Missouri to intervene when the federal government fails our citizens.”

“We understand there are many good people looking to come to our nation to achieve their American Dream. We respect and welcome that, but there is a process that must be followed legally,” he continued.

HB 2016 provides $2.2 million in funding, with $2 million supporting MONG members deployed to the Southern Border and $206,000 designated for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s efforts to secure the border. Governor Parson was joined at the bill signing by MONG Adjutant General Levon Cumpton, MONG soldiers stationed at the border, and Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Victor Escalon, who updated those present on Operation Lone Star.

To view HB 2016, click here.

Missouri’s Southern Border Operations to Date:

On February 20, 2024, Governor Parson issued Executive Order 24-03, activating up to 200 MONG members and 22 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to support Operation Lone Star on the Southern Border.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Border Deployment:

Starting March 1, 2024, 11 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers traveled to southern Texas to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety in law enforcement services near the U.S. border. This team was briefed at the Texas DPS South Region Office in Weslaco, Texas, on March 3 and began their first assigned shift on March 4, continuing their service until March 30, 2024.

A second group of 11 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrived in southern Texas on March 30, 2024, to further assist Texas DPS in law enforcement services near the U.S. border. This team was briefed at the Texas DPS South Region Office in Weslaco, Texas, on April 1 and started their first assigned shifts on April 2.

From March 3 through April 15, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assisted Texas DPS in managing the following incidents:

Traffic Stops: 1,432

Undocumented Migrants: 519

Undocumented Migrant Turn-Backs: 61

Impaired Driver and Drug Arrests: 69

Other Law Enforcement Assists: 105

Missouri National Guard Operations:

Since March 15, about 50 soldiers from the 138th Infantry Regiment, 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, have collaborated with the Texas Army National Guard. They continue 24-hour security surveillance operations, working shifts alongside Texas Guardsmen for enhanced safety and operational efficiency. Their routine duties include intercepting undocumented migrants on foot and in vehicles, observing until U.S. Customs & Border Protection officers respond, and assisting with migrant surrenders and turn-backs.

In addition to their surveillance duties, Missouri soldiers assisting Texas Army National Guard members in the border area have facilitated:

Undocumented Migrant Surrenders: 1,195

Undocumented Migrant Detections & Turn Backs: 708

