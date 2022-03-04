Wes Guilkey hired as Elementary Building Principal for the Princeton R-V School District

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton R-V School District has announced an agreement in terms and conditions in hiring a new Elementary Building Principal for the Princeton R-V School District during a special board of education meeting held Thursday night, March 3rd, 2022. Wes Guilkey, current K-12 Principal in the Mercer, Missouri School District, has agreed to a two-year contract to become the next Elementary Building Principal for the Princeton R-V School District.

Guilkey will begin his duties officially on August 1, 2022. He received his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Central Missouri in 2007. He received his Master of Education in School Leadership from Dordt College in 2016 and received his Education Specialist in Superintendency from Northwest Missouri State University in 2021.

Guilkey started his teaching career in the Tina-Avalon School District where he taught first grade for three years. He was then hired at the North Mercer R-III School District where he served as the 4th/5th/6th English-Language Arts instructor for two years and K-12 principal for the last five years.

Guilkey commented, “I feel very blessed to be chosen as the leader for the Princeton R-V Elementary School. My passion is working with elementary students and teachers and creating an environment where both students and teachers flourish. I look forward to building relationships with the students and staff of Princeton Elementary and continuing to build on the success that the school has had thus far.”

Guilkey emerged as the top choice and candidate for the district after his interview on Thursday, March 3rd. The Board of Education interviewed four finalists from the application pool for the position and approved Mr. Guilkey by a vote (5-2) to become the next Elementary Principal. Mr. Guilkey’s contract terms were approved by a (7-0) vote for the 22-23 & 23-24 school year with a base salary of $68,000.

Guilkey, his wife Lauren, and three children; Ellie (age 12), Landry (age 9), and Blakeley (age 3), live near Ravanna, Missouri.

The position became vacant due to the retirement of the current Principal Mrs. Dana Seymour. Mrs. Seymour is retiring after 30 years in education.

Related