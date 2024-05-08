Dunklin County man, with 2 pounds of meth, gets 10-year sentence

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Tuesday sentenced a man caught with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs to 10 years in prison.

During a traffic stop on Nov. 18, 2022, near Advance, Missouri, a deputy with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Lee Roy Foley III trying to conceal a bag containing an assortment of pills. Foley was also driving with a suspended license. The deputy arrested Foley and discovered 849 grams of meth, about two pounds of marijuana, and two chocolate bars containing the psychedelic Psilocybin. Foley admitted engaging in the drug trade in southeast Missouri.

Foley, of Kennett, Missouri, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.

