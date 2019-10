The Chillicothe Police Department reports it recovered several firearms on Monday during the course of recovering property in a search warrant.

The firearms had not been reported as stolen as of Tuesday morning. The police asked residents to check their vehicles and/or garages if firearms could have possibly been stolen from their vehicles.

Anyone who discovers firearms missing is asked to call Chillicothe Police Detective Whitney Murdock at 660-646-2121.

