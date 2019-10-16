Produce workshops scheduled to meet requirements of Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule

Workshops will be held for fruit and vegetable growers to meet the training requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule.

Locations for the workshops include the Waverly City Hall December 4th from 8:30 to 5:30 and the Great Plains Growers Conference at the Fulkerson Center on the Missouri Western State University campus in Saint Joseph January 9th at 8:30.

The Food Safety Modernization Act includes standards related to water quality, use of manure and compost, and worker health and hygiene to reduce the risk of contamination from E. coli, Listeria, Salmonella, and other disease-causing microbes.

Farms subject to the Produce Safety Rule must have at least one supervisor who has successfully completed specific training requirements. Participants will receive a training certificate and a training manual.

More information on the workshops at Waverly and Saint Joseph can be obtained by contacting the University of Missouri Extension Consumer Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike at 816-482-5860 or Horticulture Field Specialist Patrick Byers at 417-859-2044.

