Princeton Board of Education approves vehicle purchase

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the purchase of a 2019 Standard Chevrolet Suburban four-wheel drive sports utility vehicle Monday evening to transport smaller groups of students to activities and events.

The low bid was approved from the Pettijohn Auto Center at a cost of $42,330.

Also approved were the purchase of Aruba Wireless Control points from SHI International Corporation at a low bid of $6,947.50 and school bus routes.

The rough plumbing is completed at the maintenance, storage, and locker room building, the concrete pad is finished, and the site is ready for the builder to begin work. It is hoped the work is completed before winter.

Parent-teacher conferences for Princeton R-5 will be held on October 24th from 1 to 7 o’clock, and classes will not be in session on October 25th.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the resignation of custodian Jason Bears as well as the hire of Michael Douthart as a bus driver, Vicky Douthart as a part-time paraprofessional, and Sylvia Pauley as the head cook.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares