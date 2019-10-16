Lead levels in Trenton water supply continues to drop

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has notified Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) of the official results from the most recent round of testing for lead in drinking water. The tests, which were conducted at 40 Tier One locations, showed a continued reduction in lead levels.

The system tested below the Environmental Protection Agency’s 90th percentile action level of 15 parts-per-billion (ppb) for the second consecutive period. Additionally, all 40 test locations tested below the action level during the latest testing period.

“We’re very pleased the testing showed every individual test location to be below the action level,” said Ron Urton, Trenton City Administrator, and Utility Director. “This is the type of result we hoped to see after the additional treatment process was approved by MDNR and installed in November 2018.”

All 40 Tier One locations have been notified of the latest test results. With two consecutive six-month testing periods below the EPA’s action level for lead, TMU, in accordance with MDNR regulations, will shift from bi-yearly to annual testing.

The City of Trenton has established a water quality hotline at (660) 234-9172 for customers to call if they have questions or concerns regarding this issue.

