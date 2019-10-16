Grundy County Health Department in Trenton to offer Hepatitis C testing

The Grundy County Health Department of Trenton will offer rapid Hepatitis C Virus antibody testing next month.

The testing for the liver infection will be held at the office in Trenton on November 15, 2019, by appointment. The rapid test requires a finger stick to collect a blood sample, and test results are known in 20 to 40 minutes. A positive Hepatitis C antibody test means a person has been infected with the virus, and additional testing is necessary.

The health department recommends testing for individuals who were born from 1945 to 1965 or to a mother with Hepatitis C, received donated blood or organs before 1992, ever injected drugs, have certain medical conditions such as liver disease and HIV, have abnormal liver tests, were exposed to blood from someone who has Hepatitis C, or are on hemodialysis.

Most individuals with Hepatitis C do not have symptoms and do not know they are infected. The only way to know if someone has the virus is to be tested. Chronic Hepatitis C can cause health problems such as liver disease, failure, or cancer.

There is no vaccine for Hepatitis C, but treatments are available. A rapid Hepatitis C Virus antibody test costs $20.00.

Contact the Grundy County Health Department to schedule an appointment on November 15th at 660-359-4196.

