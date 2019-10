The Mercer County Fire Protection District responded to a report of hay bales on fire Sunday with a brush truck, tanker, and engine.

The fire department reports crews found multiple bales on fire when they arrived on the scene at the junction of U. S. Highway 65 and Idle Loop.

The bales were cooled, and retired Mercer County Fire Chief Tom Delemeter provided a tractor to move the hay.

