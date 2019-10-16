Freightliner truck totals vehicle on I-29

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe man sustained minor injuries when a Freightliner struck the vehicle in which he was an occupant in Platte County Monday night.

Emergency medical services transported 28-year-old Tristan Frump to Mosaic Life Care. The crash report indicates the driver of the other vehicle is unknown, and truck driver 68-year-old Joseph Todoran of Salt Lake City, Utah was not injured.

The truck reportedly hit the other vehicle as it changed lanes on southbound Interstate 29 at the 28.2-mile marker before the vehicle traveled off the road and overturned.

The truck received minor damage, and the other vehicle was totaled. The Patrol notes Frump did not wear a safety device, while Todoran did.

